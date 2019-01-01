High Tech High Graduate School of Education Logo

High Tech High began in 2000 as a single charter high school launched by a coalition of San Diego business leaders and educators. It has evolved into an integrated network of schools spanning grades K-12, housing a comprehensive teacher certification program and a new, innovative Graduate School of Education.

Courses and Specializations

Ben Daley

Ben Daley

Chief Academic Officer
High Tech High
Christopher O'Keeffe

Christopher O'Keeffe

Writing Instructor
Adjunct
Dan Wise

Dan Wise

Co-Instructor
Teacher Professional Development
John Bosselman

John Bosselman

Co-Instructor
Teacher Professional Development
Judy Wu

Judy Wu

Curriculum Design & Instruction
HTH MOOCs
Larry Rosenstock

Larry Rosenstock

Chief Executive Officer
High Tech High
Patrick E. Yurick

Patrick E. Yurick

Lead MOOC Instructor
Graduate School of Education
