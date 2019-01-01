Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Logo

Boasting of one of the most picturesque and oxy-rich campuses in the country, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode is one of the premier management schools established by the Government of India, dedicatedly devoted to nurturing future business leaders in teaching, learning, consulting, research, and innovation. Founded in 1996, as the 5th IIM of the country, the growth story of IIM Kozhikode is not just about the numbers, but also about some remarkably innovative initiatives that has set the bench mark for other institutions in the country. The Institute is currently on a high growth trajectory, offering the widest range of academic programmes in the field of management education and has consistently brought notable innovations to programme design and their delivery. Many such innovations were emulated by others, and IIM Kozhikode takes pride in being a change agent that transformed the higher education space in India.

