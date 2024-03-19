What Is Data Analytics? Key Concepts, Skills, and Careers

Learn about data analytics, how it's used, common skills, and careers that implement analytical concepts.
Data analytics is data collection, transformation, and organisation to conclude, make predictions, and drive informed decision-making.
Data analytics is often confused with data analysis. While these are related terms, they aren’t the same. Data analysis is a subcategory of data analytics that extracts meaning from data. Data analytics, as a whole, includes processes beyond analysis, including data science (using data to theorise and forecast) and data engineering (building data systems).
Data is everywhere, and people use it daily, whether they realise it or not. Daily tasks such as measuring coffee beans to make your morning cup, checking the weather report before deciding what to wear, or tracking your steps throughout the day with a fitness tracker can all be forms of analysing and using data.
Data analytics is important across many industries, as many business leaders use data to make informed decisions. A sneaker manufacturer might look at sales data to determine which designs to continue and which to retire, or a healthcare administrator may look at inventory data to assess the medical supplies they should order. At Coursera, we may look at enrollment data to determine what courses to add to our offerings.
Organisations that use data to drive business strategies often find that they are more confident, proactive, and financially savvy.
There are four key types of data analytics: descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive. These four types of data analytics can help an organisation make data-driven decisions. At a glance, each of them tells us the following:
Descriptive analytics tell us what happened.
Diagnostic analytics tell us why something happened.
Predictive analytics tell us what will likely happen in the future.
Prescriptive analytics tell us how to act.
People who work with data analytics will typically explore each of these four areas using the data analysis process, which includes identifying the question, collecting raw data, cleaning data, analysing data, and interpreting the results.
Data analytics requires a wide range of skills to be performed effectively. According to search and enrollment data among Coursera’s community of 87 million global learners, these are the top in-demand data science skills as of December 2021:
Structured Query Language (SQL), a programming language commonly used for databases
Statistical programming languages, such as R and Python, commonly used to create advanced data analysis programs
Machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence that involves using algorithms to spot data patterns
Probability and statistics to better analyse and interpret data trends
Data management, or the practices around collecting, organising, and storing data
Statistical visualisation, or the ability to use charts and graphs to tell a story with data
Econometrics, or the ability to use data trends to create mathematical models that forecast future trends based
While careers in data analytics require a certain amount of technical knowledge, approaching the above skills methodically—for example, by learning a little bit each day or learning from your mistakes—can help lead to mastery, and it’s never too late to get started.
Typically, data analytics professionals make higher-than-average salaries and are in high demand within the labour market. According to Forbes India, the field of data analytics is complex and still evolving, resulting in fewer skilled professionals than are needed [1]. Data analysts earn ₹8,56,000/year with additional cash compensation averaging ₹1,56,000 [2]. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian Data Analytics industry will be worth $118.7 billion by 2026 [3].
Entry-level careers in data analytics include roles such as:
Junior data analyst
Associate data analyst
Junior data scientist
As you gain more experience in the field, you may qualify for mid- to upper-level roles like:
Data analyst
Data scientist
Data architect
Data engineer
Business analyst
Marketing analyst
Click the links above to learn more about each career path, including what the roles entail, average salary, and job growth.
Consider the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate if you want to keep learning about data analytics. This series of eight courses is designed to get you job-ready for an entry-level position in data analytics in approximately six months. You’ll learn key skills like data cleaning and visualisation and get hands-on experience with common data analytics tools through video instruction and an applied learning project.
Forbes India. "Is Data Analytics a Good Career Option, https://www.forbesindia.com/article/brand-connect/is-data-analytics-a-good-career-option/60677/1." Accessed March 19, 2024.
Glassdoor. "Data Analyst Salaries in India, https://www.glassdoor.co.in/Salaries/data-analyst-salary-SRCH_KO0,12.htm." Accessed March 19, 2024.
India Brand Equity Foundation. "Scope of Data Analytics in India and Future, https://www.ibef.org/blogs/scope-of-data-analytics-in-india-and-future." Accessed March 19, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.