Becoming a Digital Designer: What You Need to Know

Digital designers combine technology and imagination to create media meant to be viewed on a screen or digital interface. This can include web design, animation, interactive elements, or 2-D or 3-D models. Several different roles fall under the umbrella of digital design, including:
Web designer
App designer
User experience (UX) or user interface (UI) designer
Interaction designer
Graphic designer
Product designer
Animation designer
Digital design can be considered the next evolution of graphic design. This career takes the same skills and understanding of print design and brings those visions to life with interactivity, three-dimensional modeling, and animation. Whether you’re creating banner ads, movies, or other interactive elements of a webpage or app, you’ll be sharing messages with an audience using modern methods that rely on data to measure your success. Learn more about being a digital designer with this article.
Employers or clients seeking digital designers want professionals who are prepared with a wide range of technical skills. To secure a job as a digital designer, you must be able to demonstrate a mastery of both client relations and today’s most used tools.
Set yourself apart as a digital designer by demonstrating that you’ve mastered specific technical skills and software programmes used to create interactive designs. These technical skills require both training and application. You can present a portfolio of your work experience to potential clients and employers to show your skills in areas such as:
Layout and navigation
Colour and typography
Design principles
Mobile-first design
Design software
HTML, CSS, or JQuery
A strong portfolio can demonstrate an ability to complete tasks and create beautiful designs, but employers and clients also require other skills that budding professionals can include in their resumes. These workplace skills are more difficult to measure but can make the difference in an effort to secure more work:
Communication: Digital designers often collaborate with larger teams. Learning to ask direct questions, listen actively, and present your designs to others can make for a better workplace environment.
Customer service: The most effective digital designers listen carefully to client requests and requirements, deliver professional advice, and accept constructive criticism, all in an effort to delight the client with the finished product.
Flexibility and creativity: Digital design is innovative by its very nature. You’ll always be learning new tools, software systems, and new technologies. Learn to see yourself as a lifelong learner, and plan on discovering new ways of working whenever possible.
On your path to landing a job as a digital designer, you can benefit from programmes, certifications, and diplomas to help further your education.
Breaking into a creative field often requires a strong portfolio of work demonstrating success, and you could gain such experience through the right degree programme. While a degree isn't always necessary to become a digital designer, earning an advanced diploma or degree in a design-related field could open up new job opportunities. Some of the offerings you’ll find in digital design courses include:
Diploma level courses
Advanced Diploma in Graphic Design
Undergraduate Integrated Diploma in Graphic and Digital Design
Diploma in 2D Animation
Certificate level courses
Certificate in Graphic Design
3D Graphic Design
Certificate course in 3D Modeling and Animation
Bachelor level courses
BDes in Graphic Design
BSc in Graphic Design
BVA in Graphic Design
Maser level courses
MDes in Graphic Design
MA in Graphic Design
MCA in Animation/Web
To enroll in a design course, you may need one or more of the following entrance exams. Each school you apply to may have different requirements, so be sure to check which exams you need.
NID Entrance Exam
AIEE
IIAD Entrance Exam
Pearl Academy Entrance Exam
TDV Entrance Exam
Digital designers have a wide variety of work opportunities, including UI design, photography, and more. The question for many is whether it’s better to land a job with a specific company or work as a freelancer. Let’s look at some details about freelancing:
|Benefits of freelancing
|Challenges of freelancing
|Flexibility to choose projects and clients
|Lack of employer-provided benefits
|Ability to determine the value of your time
|Need to seek new work continually
|Remote working opportunities
|Challenges with balancing work and personal life
|Creating your own schedule
|Tax implications, depending on your home country
It can be easy to confuse a digital designer with a graphic designer, but there are differences. The key distinguishing feature is digital design's interactivity. A digital designer employs movement, animation, audio, video, and other interactive elements for digital formats such as websites and apps. A graphic designer's output is more likely to be static and intended for a format like print.
