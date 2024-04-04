9 Essential Skills for UX Designers in 2024

Learn what skills you need to get hired as a UX designer and how to get them.
It’s an exciting time to get started in user experience (UX) design. Naukri Learning lists UX design as one of the top 10 in-demand jobs of 2023 [1].
There’s more than one path towards becoming a UX designer. Showing that you have the correct set of skills is often key to getting hired. But what are those skills?
To find out, we reviewed UX designer job listings on LinkedIn to find the skills most frequently included in job descriptions (as of February 2023). PwC, Oracle, Times Internet, S&P Global, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and Adobe are amongst the companies hiring for these skills in India.
UX designers use technical and workplace skills in their design work. Some of these skills are specific to the world of UI/UX, while others are more general. Chances are you already have skills that will transfer into a new career in UX design.
You can learn many of these skills with the Google UX Design Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn more about the programme and how to get started for free.
A considerable part of the product development process is envisioning what a product will look like. Depending on the stage of development, you can create wireframes, low or high-fidelity prototypes, mockups, or user flows. Let’s define these terms.
Wireframe: A web page layout stripped of visual design used to prioritise page elements based on user needs
Prototype: A sample or simulation of a final product used to test and gather feedback. Low-fidelity prototypes might be sketched on paper and don’t allow user interaction. High-fidelity prototypes are typically computer-based and allow for mouse and keyboard interaction.
Mockup: A realistic visual model of what a final webpage or application will look like
User flow: A diagram that maps out each step a user takes when using a product or service
These elements of interaction design are hands-on skills that require practice. Luckily, you can get started with a pen and paper. Practice sketching out wireframes and user flows for an app or site you use frequently to familiarise yourself with the components.
Prototypes and mockups often require special UX software. If you’re starting, consider using a free option like Origami Studio. Popular paid prototyping tools, like InVision, Sketch, or Adobe XD, typically come with a free trial that allows you to design some prototypes without subscribing.
Alternatively, you can practice this paper prototyping method with pen and paper.
Both UX designers and UI designers use visual design software, like Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, and Illustrator, to create the visual elements of a product. Besides proficiency in the tools, you should build your knowledge of visual design best practices for things like typography, color theory, layout, icons, and general design theory.
To design a product that solves a user problem meets a user need, or generally delights a user, you first need to understand who that user is. That’s where user research comes into play.
Conducting the correct type of user research for the product or feature you’re designing can empower you to improve your product. As you develop prototypes, you’ll conduct user testing to validate your design choices. Knowing how to iterate through these two user-centric phases can help make you a more effective designer.
This skill is so critical that some companies have a specialised role on their UX team known as the UX researcher.
Agile, a set of project management practices popular in software development, is based on an iterative approach to building a product. Since many software development teams use the Agile methodology, it would make sense that UX designers could benefit from understanding this popular product management approach.
UX and Agile have begun to overlap to the point that there’s a term for it—Agile UX design. While you don’t need to know every detail of project management to be a UX designer, you can enhance your resume by learning the basics.
Information architecture (IA) involves effectively organising and structuring content. When designed well, IA helps users find the information they’re looking for or complete their tasks. UX designers can facilitate this by making it easy for users to understand where they are, where they need to go, and what’s next.
If you’re new to information architecture, study some standard website IA patterns. As you did with wireframing, you can also practice creating a sitemap of a website or app you enjoy. Do this a few times, and identify the elements that lead to good IA.
While UX designers are not generally expected to write code—that’s a task for developers—it can help to have a basic understanding of application development, including languages like JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.
Understanding how applications are developed can help you as a UX designer in a few ways:
You’ll have more realistic expectations of what’s possible in your design.
You’ll be able to better communicate and collaborate with the development team.
You might be more marketable in small start-up companies that hire for broader skills.
You’ll have basic coding skills should you move into UX engineering or UI development.
As a UX designer, you’ll be collaborating with other teams regularly. Depending on the project and phase of development, you might work with leadership to define business goals, user interface (UI) designers to add visual elements to a mockup or high-fidelity prototype, or developers to translate your designs into code.
Working as a team also means knowing how to give and receive feedback and incorporate new ideas to make the best possible product.
Communication and collaboration go hand in hand. And it’s not just your team you’ll need to communicate with. Strong communication skills help you get more valuable customer data when conducting user research and build enthusiasm among stakeholders when presenting your designs. Good UX often relies on effective visual and written communication (UX writing).
Companies often look for UX designers who can manage their time and prioritise tasks to address the most critical needs. You might work on multiple projects (or parts of the same project) daily. Practice staying organised and flexible in your current tasks, and you’ll set yourself up for success in the world of UX design.
You probably already have some of these skills. Others might be new to you. Either way, you have several options for developing your UX design skill set. Your efforts could give you a competitive advantage when it comes time to apply for jobs.
Enroll in a UX design course for a more structured approach to skill development. General UX courses might touch on several of the skills mentioned above. You’ll also find niche courses targeting individual skills. Look for courses that include group projects to develop collaboration and communication skills. Browse our entire library of user experience courses from leading universities.
Consider enrolling in the University of Michigan's User Experience Research and Design Specialisation on Coursera to build job-ready UX skills. You don’t need a degree or prior experience; you’ll cover skills like wireframing, prototyping, user research, usability testing, and design software.
As you build foundational and more advanced UX skills, subscribe to a few top UX blogs and podcasts to keep yourself informed on the latest trends. You can learn a lot from the wealth of free UX resources.
Sometimes, we learn better by doing. If you’re ready to start practicing some of the UX design skills mentioned above, here are some Guided Projects on Coursera that you can complete in under two hours with no special software required.
Prototyping: Design and Develop a Website using Figma and CSS
Visual design: Create and Design Digital Products using Canva
User research: Using Google Forms to Analyse User Research Data
Agile: Agile Project: Product Prototype Touchpoint Analysis in Miro
Information architecture: Streamline User Experience Flow with Sitemaps in Miro
Application development: Introduction to Javascript: The Basics
Communication: Google Slides Tutorial for Informative Presentations
Getting a job as a UX designer is often about showing recruiters and hiring managers your capabilities. As you add new skills to your UX tool belt, remember to add them to your resume.
As you prepare for job interviews, practice specific stories about using these skills in a previous job, course, or personal project.
Take the next step towards a career as a UX designer by enrolling for free in the Google UX Design Professional Certificate on Coursera. Experience what UX design is all about with a seven-day free trial.
