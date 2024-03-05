Your Guide to Understanding the HRBP Role

A human resources business partner (HRBP) adds great value to an organisation. Explore the HRBP role, the required skills and responsibilities, and how they differ from HR managers.
The human resources business partner (HRBP) role differs from an HR manager's. Although they have some overlapping skills and responsibilities, this article explores what makes the HRBP distinct and how to find success in this role.
The HRBP's job is to build bridges between human resources and other business units. This position aligns people management with the needs of an organisation's different teams. This position draws on an overall understanding of finances, business objectives, competition, market trends, and company culture to develop solutions across the organisation.
An HR manager typically has a supervisory role and is usually responsible for the day-to-day oversight of HR policies and processes. These processes may include talent acquisition and development, employee productivity, discipline, payroll and benefits processing, and regulatory compliance.
The HR business partner, on the other hand, has a more strategic role. An HRBP might be involved in coaching executives, planning strategy, and analysing talent requirements. This individual brings a broader business knowledge to support HR alignment with overall organisational goals.
The HRBP is the person in human resources who champions change and
provides strategic advice. Those in HRBP jobs can expect to partner closely with senior leadership to align the HR agenda with business goals. The HRBP must be a strong communicator since you'll present information to key stakeholders and relay high-level decisions throughout the organisation.
The HRBP's responsibilities vary, but some duties may include:
Analysing and evaluating HR metrics
Guiding HR policy and suggesting new strategies
Monitoring and reporting on workforce and succession
Identifying training needs and evaluating development programmes
Addressing employee grievances or issues with employee relations
Building relationships with internal leaders and colleagues
Driving organisational culture
Advocating for diversity and inclusion
Leveraging employees as brand ambassadors
In HRBP jobs, you'll work closely with business line managers. You'll typically also meet regularly with representatives of different business units to consult and provide HR guidance.
When business leaders need coaching, the HRBP typically identifies the opportunity and will work with managers to help guide their performance. An HRBP also supports business restructuring and workforce or succession planning.
An HRBP offers in-depth knowledge of legal requirements, so a key role is to help cut legal or compliance risks. You'll use HR metrics and trend analysis to develop, implement, and monitor HR solutions, programmes, and policies.
The HRBP also helps identify training needs, evaluate training, and monitor workforce development to meet an organisation's goals.
As a strategic leader, the HRBP may establish stakeholder relationships and gain leadership buy-in. Sharing metrics and conveying the vision and value of HR contributions can help you achieve more in an HRBP role.
The HR business professional needs to have proven human resources experience and an understanding of other business lines. HRBPs typically focus on the overall view of an organisation rather than daily administrative tasks, requiring more of a background in steering strategy and managing change.
As an HRBP, you'll need a detailed understanding of the organisation's hierarchy, jobs, and HR practices. At the same time, you'll need to know industry best practices for compensation, diversity, employee relations, organisational change, and performance management. You'll also need a deep understanding of employment law and labour regulations.
The organisation could also prefer you to have expertise outside of HR. It's useful to seek exposure to other important business areas to broaden your background. This can help you communicate effectively with different unit leaders.
Becoming an HRBP doesn't require you to have a specific degree. Still, you can expect employers to prefer a bachelor's degree in a field like business, human resources management, or psychology. They may also want you to have a master's degree in a related field.
You can also improve your chances of getting an HRBP role by certifying with the Society for Human Resources Management. The industry group offers Certified Professional and Senior Certified Professional credentials.
The HRBP job description is likely to emphasise the following abilities:
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to comprehend and apply pertinent laws and guidelines
Time management expertise
Strategic leadership
Research skills and an interest in lifelong learning
Cross-cultural competence
Project management skills
Proficiency with digital tools and data analytics
As the HRBP, you'll also need to demonstrate personal skills that can help with your interaction with coworkers and stakeholders. These might include the following characteristics:
Excellent communication
Collaborative nature
Inspirational leadership
Ability to drive change
Coaching/mentoring skills
Active listening
Ability to identify talent
Exceptional networking and relationship acumen
Ability to maintain confidentiality
Moving from an operational or administrative HR role to the strategic responsibilities of an HRBP is an exciting opportunity for those who want to empower individuals, drive change, and support business objectives at a high level.
