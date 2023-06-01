How to Become an Information Security Analyst: Salary, Skills, and More

Information security analysts keep organisations' data safe. You can become one by getting a certification, building the right skills, or earning a related degree.
The 21st century has already seen large information breaches at big companies in which sensitive data—including the credit card numbers, passwords, and social security numbers of hundreds of millions of users—were compromised. Information security analysts work to protect organisations from similar threats, preventing data hacks and breaches.
As the digitalisation of our society continues, many companies will likely be looking for ways to protect their sensitive data and themselves from breaches. Here’s what you need to know about becoming an information security analyst.
According to Glassdoor, the average base pay for information security analysts in India is ₹6,00,000 per year as of April 2023.
Job prospects in the information security field are expected to grow rapidly in the next decade, with a high demand for internet security professionals in India.
An information security analyst protects an organisation's computer networks, systems, and databases from cyber-attacks and data breaches.
An information security analyst’s job description might specifically include:
Detecting, monitoring, and mediating various aspects of security—including physical security, software security, and network security
Performing compliance control testing
Developing recommendations and training programmes to minimise security risk in the company
Being aware of evolving threats in cyber security space by communicating with external sources
Collaborating with other teams and management within a company to implement best security practices
Information security analysts are needed in companies that keep sensitive data and information. This can include almost any field—business, governance, technology, finance, energy, etc.
Information security vs. cybersecurity
Information security and cybersecurity have significant overlap, and many use the terms interchangeably. However, there are some differences between the two.
Cybersecurity, refers more broadly to preventing cyber attacks that come from unauthorised electronic sources. Information security focuses on protecting the data and information of an organisation, employees, or users, which can exist in both physical and electronic forms. It also means making sure data is accessible to those who are authorised to use it.
You can take several paths to becoming an information security analyst. Ultimately, you’ll need to have certain skills. These include:
Computer security basics: This includes knowledge of firewalls, routers, and other security infrastructure, as well as an understanding of risk management frameworks. Some information security jobs might ask for ethical hacking or penetration testing experience.
Familiarity with privacy laws: Information security analyst positions can call for familiarity with data privacy laws in your region. Working in specific sectors, like health care or finance, might require understanding those sectors’ privacy laws.
Communication and teamwork: Knowing where and how security threats happen, and responding to them once they do, means you’ll frequently be communicating with your team and other players.
You can build out these skills through the following means.
IT certifications: Earning a cyber security certification can give you a solid knowledge base in security issues whilst also giving you the credentials to show employers your competency. Certifications in security or networks are a good place to start.
Degrees: Information security analyst positions typically call for at least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject such as computer science, cyber security, or computer engineering. This can make you a competitive job candidate for information security jobs upon graduation.
Being able to keep organisations safe from ill-intentioned players can make a career as an information security analyst rewarding. Start building job-ready skills with the Google IT Support Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn essential IT skills that will help you to be job ready within six months or less. Topics include system administration, infrastructure services, and IT security.
If you're interested in cybersecurity, you can start learning in-demand skills with the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate on Coursera. Get hands-on experience with industry tools and examine real-world case studies, all at your own pace. Upon completion, you’ll have a certificate for your resume and be prepared to explore job titles like security analyst, SOC (security operations center) analyst, and more.
