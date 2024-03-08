Many Indian students enter the workforce after graduating from higher secondary education.
Research shows that just 26.3 percent of young people in the country enroll in postsecondary education, according to NAFSA [1], which means many start searching for a job right after school. Those entering the workforce might consider job-oriented courses after graduation to gain a competitive edge over other job applicants.
Job-oriented courses are classes that prepare a person for a particular job. Unlike university courses that provide a topic overview and theoretical applications, job-oriented courses focus on skills-based training to accomplish a certain task at a specific job.
Students might learn to set up an online store, write code, or interpret business tax rules. Skills are specific, deliberate, and taught faster than at university.
Taking job-oriented courses after graduation has its perks. The courses are relatively short, highly focused, flexible, and a more affordable option than university. Additional benefits of job-oriented courses include the following:
Job-oriented courses are likely cost-effective compared to university classes. Many job-oriented courses are online, meaning students don’t need to spend money on room and board or commuting to class. Job training classes won’t take years like a university degree, equating to savings over time.
Since job-oriented courses are particular, they allow learners to handpick the skills they learn and from which institution they understand them. For some students, access to quality education may be lacking. Research shows the best colleges are concentrated in nine of India’s 28 states [1]. Those living away from educational opportunities can take an online course from a well-known university without being in its geographic area.
Many job-oriented courses are online and offer flexible schedules. If, for example, you already have a part-time job or have commitments at home during certain hours, these courses can accommodate your schedule. You can watch on-demand lectures, email homework, and use digital support groups for help.
Job-oriented courses don’t have prerequisites. For most classes, all that’s required is an interest in learning the topic. As a result, job-oriented courses are ideal for recent graduates or professionals who want to change their career path.
If you’re interested in growing your skill set to aid in your job search, job-oriented courses can help. These five courses are popular in India and arm students with tailored skills that correlate to job openings in the country. Look at these job-oriented courses, which range from financial planner to data scientist.
A Certified Financial Planner is a certification the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) gives to people who want to help others plan for their financial future. The certification board is internationally recognised for training highly educated planners. CFPs can work in various jobs at banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and equity brokerages.
Courses range from eight weeks to one year and are offered by only a handful of authorised educational providers.
The growth of social media and the increasing availability of e-commerce in India is paving the way for digital marketing careers in the country. Skills like email marketing, SEO, and online advertising are in high demand [2].
Students can learn these skills in online certification classes and apply for jobs like social media specialists, web analysts, digital marketing managers, or PPC advertising consultants.
With the growth of an online marketplace has come a change in data science. More companies want decision-making data, but it isn’t easy to understand the statistics from websites, CRMs, and social media platforms. Enter data scientists.
Projections show the data analytics market expanding to 16 billion USD in India by 2025, a 14 billion USD increase since 2017 [3].
Certification courses blend skills of computer science, machine learning, and streams of statistics to provide the skills needed for data science careers. Courses vary, but you can plan for a nine-month commitment.
A project management professional course teaches you to identify company goals, lead colleagues, design workflows, and complete projects promptly and efficiently.
These courses can last six to 11 months and usually incorporate real-world work experience into the course for training purposes.
With this certification, students can land in many supervisory roles where project management is the primary goal.
To become a chartered accountant in India, you’ll take courses, pass several exams, and complete an articleship to prove strong competency in accounting. With this certification, you can work in several industries, including the government or private companies like accounting firms.
This certification takes years to obtain. The articleship alone is a three-year endeavour. While earning this credential requires a more significant commitment than others, the position is well-paid and secure, which makes it appealing to many.
Explore the job-oriented courses available on Coursera. The educational platform has courses in many fields, like Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate. This flexible, six-month course offered by Google shows students how to manage digital marketing campaigns, attract and engage customers, and measure performance through analytics.
Courses like IBM Data Science give students hands-on skills using professional data scientists' tools, languages, and libraries.
Project Management Principles and Practices Specialisation also aligns with the above job-oriented courses. It provides the skills necessary to identify and manage a project, build a workflow, create a budget, allocate resources, and see a project to completion.
1. NAFSA. “India’s Higher Education Landscape, https://www.nafsa.org/ie-magazine/2022/4/12/indias-higher-education-landscape.” Accessed April 23, 2024.
2. Expert Market Research. “Indian Digital Marketing Market, https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-digital-marketing-market.” Accessed April 23, 2024.
3. KnowledgeHut. “Scope of Data Science in India, https://www.knowledgehut.com/blog/data-science/data-science-in-India.” Accessed April 23, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.