7 Popular Cloud Security Certifications for 2024

As more and more businesses move to the cloud, cybersecurity is increasingly becoming cloud security. The global connectivity offered by the cloud is advantageous, but it also presents a high-value attack surface, the World Economic Forum warned in its Future Series report on cybersecurity [1]. This means more job opportunities for those with the right combination of cloud and cybersecurity skills. In India, the number of cybersecurity jobs rose by 113 per cent in the past year, according to reporting in Security Today [2].
If you’re interested in starting or advancing your career in the information security industry, earning a cloud security certification can help you learn critical skills and validate those skills to recruiters and hiring managers. In this article, you’ll learn about seven popular cloud security certifications companies and how to choose the right certification for you.
Whilst a bachelor’s degree is a common entry-level qualification for computer and IT jobs, many employers also look for an industry certification to demonstrate specific technical skills. This is especially true in cybersecurity, where 60 per cent of all cybersecurity positions request at least one certification [3].
You’ll find a wide range of certifications out there, and not all of them are created equal. These are some of the main ones to consider as part of your own career development. Exam costs are current as of March 2023.
Earning this certification from Google demonstrates your ability to design, configure, and implement secure infrastructures on the Google Cloud Platform. This includes:
Configuring identity and access management
Defining security policy
Implementing network security
Analysing logs and managing incident response
Protecting data with Google Cloud technologies
Target job titles: Cloud security engineers, cloud solution architect, Google cloud platform developer
Requirements: There are no prerequisites to take the exam. Google recommends that you have at least three years of experience, including at least one year managing and designing with the Google Cloud Platform.
Cost: $200 USD (about ₹16,543)
Passing the AZ-500 exam for this Microsoft Azure credential demonstrates your skills in scripting, automation, networking, virtualisation, and cloud architecture and capabilities. Skills tested include:
Configuring and managing secure access in Azure Active Directory
Implementing platform protection
Managing security operations with Azure Monitor, Security Centre, and Sentinel
Securing data and applications
Target job titles: Cloud security engineer, Azure security engineer, Azure networking and security engineer
Requirements: None, but you should be familiar with Azure basics
Cost: ₹4,800
If you’re looking for a security job at a company using Amazon Web Services (AWS), the AWS Certified Security - Specialty Certification could be a good option. By earning this credential, you can show employers your proficiency in:
Encrypting and classifying data in AWS
Implementing secure internet protocols
Providing a secure production environment with AWS security services
Understanding security operations and risk management
Target job titles: Cloud security engineer, cloud security expert, cybersecurity engineer
Requirements: There are no prerequisites to take the exam. AWS recommends that you have at least two years of experience securing AWS workloads and five years of general IT security experience.
Cost: $300 USD (about ₹24,800)
The CompTIA Security+ validates your core skills in risk assessment and management as well as security controls. The SY0-601 exam covers topics such as:
Incident response and forensics
Monitoring and securing hybrid/cloud operations
Cloud, mobile, and IoT security controls
Awareness of applicable laws and policies, including principles of governance, risk, and compliance
Target job titles: Information security analyst, cybersecurity analyst, cybersecurity engineer, security administrator, IT auditor
Requirements: CompTIA recommends that you have two years of experience in IT administration with a security focus.
Cost: $219 USD (about ₹18,140)
The EC-Council’s ethical hacking certification ranks among the top cybersecurity certifications companies seek. The CEH is designed to help you think like a hacker and build skills in penetration testing and attack vectors, detection, and prevention. The CEH v12 exam covers the five phases of hacking: reconnaissance, scanning, gaining access, maintaining access and covering your tracks for Web servers and applications, wireless networks, and mobile platforms.
Target job titles: Ethical hacker, ethical hacking analyst, network security engineer, cybersecurity analyst
Requirements: To qualify for the CEH exam, you need two years of IT security work experience. Otherwise, you can take the EC-Council’s Free Cyber Security Essentials Series to gain the foundations required to pursue mid-level certifications like CEH.
Cost: $2,199 to $3,499 USD (about ₹1,82,176 to ₹2,89,875)
As you advance your career in cloud security, the CCSP from security membership organisation (ISC)² validates your advanced technical skills in the industry. The exam tests skills across six different domains:
Cloud architecture and design
Cloud data security
Cloud platform and infrastructure security
Cloud application security
Legal, risk, and compliance
Cloud security operations
Target job titles: Cloud security architect, senior cloud security engineer, security architect, IoT security analyst
Requirements: To become a CCSP, you have to pass an exam and have at least five years of paid work experience in IT. Three of those years must be in information security, and one needs to be in one or more of six (ISC)² CCSP Common Body of Knowledge domains.
Cost: $599 USD (about ₹49,624)
ISACA’s CET is a new certification meant to demonstrate you have emerging tech expertise to apply in IT audit, risk, security, cybersecurity, governance, privacy, or business growth roles. CET covers four fundamental areas:
Cloud
IoT
Blockchain
Artificial intelligence
Target job titles: Security consultant, application security analyst, security engineer, IT auditor
Requirements: There are no prerequisites. You have to pass each of the four fundamentals certificate exams, then submit a completed application form and processing fee.
Cost: $480 USD (about ₹39,765) for members; $576 USD (about ₹47,718)
Earning a cloud security certification often requires investing both time and money into preparing for and taking the exam. Whether that investment is worth it depends on your career goals. The right certification can help give you a competitive edge when applying for jobs.
Once you’ve decided to earn a cloud security certification, it’s important to choose the right one for your professional goals. Here are some things to think about when deciding which credential is the best fit.
Cost: Certification exams and prep courses can cost thousands of rupees. Think about your certification as an investment in higher-paying job opportunities. Do your research and invest wisely.
Tip: 40 per cent of cybersecurity professionals surveyed by (ISC)2 had their certification exams and fees paid for by their employers [4]. Be sure to ask your employer if they'll help cover costs.
Vendor-specific vs. vendor-neutral: You may want to specialise in a specific cloud platform or prefer to keep your options open by taking a broader approach.
Experience level: Start with a certification you currently qualify for, then progress to more advanced certifications as you gain work experience.
Potential employers: Search some job listings for positions and organisations you’d like to apply for. Make a list of what certifications show up most often. Those could be beneficial to pursue.
AWS ranks as the largest cloud infrastructure provider, followed by Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud [5].
Some of the top cloud security certifications require or recommend previous experience in information security or IT. If you’re considering a career securing cloud environments, here are some tips for getting started.
Before shifting your focus to cloud security, establish a base of IT and computer science skills and knowledge. You don’t necessarily need a degree to get a job in cybersecurity. But by completing a degree programme, online course, or bootcamp, you can build a strong foundation to set yourself up for future success.
Even if you don’t have a degree, start building job-ready skills in IT or cybersecurity with a Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn from industry leaders with the Google IT Support Professional Certificate.
Many security professionals start out in an entry-level IT role before making the switch to security. Working as an IT support specialist, systems administrator, or cybersecurity analyst can often give you hands-on experience in cloud environments.
After gaining some experience in IT, consider earning your first certification in IT. You’ll find a range of entry-level IT certifications that you can use to build your knowledge, enhance your resume, and possibly qualify for new roles.
As you gain experience on the job, look for opportunities to work on your cloud and security skills. Some essential skills for cloud security engineers include:
Experience with cloud service providers
Information security
DevOps
Programming languages like Python and Ruby
Network and application security
Start building job-ready skills in IT or cybersecurity with a Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn from industry leaders with the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate. You’ll cover how to protect networks, devices, people, and data from unauthorized access and cyberattacks using Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools.
Cloud security applies cybersecurity concepts and practices to cloud environments. This helps secure cloud systems from both internal and external threats. Watch this video from IBM's Introduction to Cloud Computing for a more thorough introduction to the core concepts of cloud security.
Earning a cloud security certification typically requires passing an exam. For some certifications, you’ll have to have a specified amount of work experience before you qualify. In most cases, you’ll need to take continuing education courses and pay a fee every few years to maintain your credential.
The time it takes you to get certified will depend on a number of factors. These include which certification you’re going after, whether you meet the requirements, how much base knowledge you already have, and how much time you can dedicate to test preparation. If you meet the prerequisites, preparing for a certification exam could take anywhere from a week to several months.
As migrations to the cloud become more common, more IT and security tasks will also rely on professionals skilled in cloud security best practices. Here are just a few job titles that request one or more of the certifications listed above:
•Cloud DevOps engineer: ₹7,00,000
•Cybersecurity analyst: ₹5,10,203
•Intelligence analyst: ₹ 8,08,400
•Technology risk analyst: ₹5,00,000
*Salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of March 2023
