What Is a Sales Development Representative? And How to Become One

A sales development representative (SDR) is responsible for outreach, prospecting, and qualifying leads. A sales development representative typically interacts with potential customers at the beginning of their buyer's journey. In contrast, a sales representative typically nurtures qualified leads and, in some cases, may be responsible for closing the sales.
According to Glassdoor, sales development representatives in India make, on average, ₹27,66,000 annually. This is the average base salary before additional pay, such as cash bonuses, commissions, and profit sharing [1].
Sales development representative jobs are available in various industries, including medical research, digital marketing, technology, education, finance, and more. As of March 2024, Naukri has nearly 1,03,313 SDR job listings in India [2].
The sales development representative is usually an entry-level role. SDRs can go on to fill such roles as senior sales development representatives, account managers, sales representatives, and sales managers.
Tip: Sales development representative job titles may differ from company to company. For example, you may see titles such as business development representative or lead development representative. Review each job description, including required qualifications and responsibilities, to determine if a position suits you.
A sales development representative is responsible for outbound sales and marketing activities in the initial stages of a sales pipeline, including finding and initiating contact with potential customers. Outbound marketing and sales entail contacting people who match a company's target market but have not expressed interest in the brand or its products. By contrast, inbound sales focus on warm leads or those who have already found and shown interest in the brand. The goal of a sales development representative is to generate qualified leads so that other sales team members can close sales and ultimately shorten the sales cycle.
Here are six responsibilities you may have as an SDR:
To reach out to prospects, you'll need to understand the best places to find your ideal customers. These might include trade shows, social media, conferences, online communities and forums, referrals from current customers, and social events.
Gather names and contact information and then set up a process for reaching out to potential customers with valuable content, personalised emails, and event invitations. Prepare to make phone calls, send emails, and connect with multiple contacts daily.
As a customer's first point of contact, you represent the brand and have the opportunity to leave a favourable impression. Make sure your initial emails are friendly and well-written. Show genuine interest in a prospect's challenges, goals, and interests. If you typically meet potential customers face to face, dress professionally, make eye contact, and exhibit confidence in your body language.
An essential part of working with prospects early in their buyer's journey is educating them on the brand you represent and its products and services. Be sure to ask prospects questions to discover their needs, what they're looking for, and what they are experiencing that might lead them to the products and services you represent. Be able to offer information about products and services that help prospects make empowered purchase decisions.
A qualified lead or prospect will likely make a purchase and resemble your existing customers and buyer personas. When a prospect meets these criteria, the sales development representative advances the prospect to the next step in the sales process. This step might be a sales call, product demo, or consultation with another sales rep, account rep, or account executive.
An important part of an SDR's role is determining which prospects will not be a good fit for moving forward in the sales process. That way, the sales team can focus entirely on nurturing qualified prospects and closing sales.
A prospect may not be a good fit due to a lack of interest in the products, surety about what they need, or needing more money to purchase a product.
As you qualify leads and advance them to subsequent stages in the sales process, you'll need to communicate clearly with other sales team members so that leads have a smooth experience making their purchases.
Other sales team members might include:
An inbound sales rep who gathers information from sales-ready leads and pitches them a product or service
An account executive responsible for closing the sale
Given the importance of sales development representatives, you will need a strong set of technical and workplace skills to succeed in this role, as explored below.
In-depth knowledge of products and services creates confidence in customer presentations, answering questions about products, and helping potential customers advance to the next stage of the sales process.
Knowledge of CRM tools can make it easier to keep track of customer data and automate tasks so that you work more efficiently.
Proficiency with different marketing channels, such as social media or email, can make it easier to source potential customers.
Familiarity with the company's buyer personas is essential when qualifying leads so you can determine if a lead is a good fit.
Organisational skills help keep track of the many potential customers you'll be contacting and create an efficient workflow.
Problem-solving skills are vital to understanding potential customers' challenges and how the products and services you represent can empower them with a solution.
Communication skills support confident outreach to prospects, including listening carefully to their experiences and educating them on the products and services you represent.
Emotional intelligence skills are needed to empathise with potential customers, understand their goals and needs, and help them make empowered purchase decisions.
Suppose you're thinking about pursuing a career as a sales development representative. In that case, there are some steps you can take to build skills and prepare for the work of generating and qualifying leads.
Although some sales development representatives may have a first university degree, having a degree may be optional for some SDR positions. Consider taking courses in sales to learn new technologies, concepts, and lead generation techniques.
Even though a sales development representative role is entry-level, you can still gain sales experience before applying for jobs as an SDR. Working in retail sales, for example, can offer valuable experience in interacting with customers and presenting products. Some companies may offer their sales team additional training. At the same time that you're building experience, take time to develop your sales development representative CVR.
Throughout your sales career, it's good to network with others in the business world to discover job opportunities, become familiar with the professional landscape, and forge relationships with supporters. Build your network at professional conferences, professional social media sites, sales training classes, and more.
