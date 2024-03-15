How to Become a Software Developer | 9 Tips

Interested in a career as a software developer? Read on for tips on how to land your first job, including degree, certification, and course recommendations.
Software developers use their programming skills to create new software and update existing applications. If you’re a creative thinker who enjoys problem-solving, a career as a software developer could be a good fit.
Software is essential in nearly every industry so you can pursue a career that aligns with your passions and interests. Learn more about this rapidly growing career, discover course recommendations to build skills, and nine tips to get a job as a software developer.
Software developers are the creative force behind computer programs of all kinds. They design and write the code to build everything from operating systems to apps to video games.
In this role, you may be involved with every stage of the software development process, from figuring out what users need and how they'll use the software to presenting a completed application. You may sometimes work with computer programmers, although many developers complete all the coding themselves.
Day-to-day tasks often include:
Analysing the needs of software users
Designing, testing, and building software programs to meet user needs
Creating models and diagrams that outline the code needed to create software and applications
Performing maintenance and testing to keep software functioning
Documenting the process to provide the information needed for upgrades and maintenance
Software developer vs software engineer: What’s the difference?
Software developers and engineers perform many of the same functions with many of the same skills. The two terms are sometimes used interchangeably. However, there are typically slight differences between the two roles. Software developers tend to work on a smaller scale than engineers, often focusing on a niche like mobile applications or the Internet of Things (IoT). On the other hand, software engineers take a big-picture approach that might include data analytics, testing, scaling, and programming.
Here are nine tips that can help you advance toward your goals when pursuing a career in software development.
For a career in software development, you'll need a solid foundation in programming languages. Four you might consider mastering include Java, Python, C++, and Scala.
Java is an all-purpose programming language used for developing server-side applications. It works on various platforms, including the internet and Android smartphone applications.
Python is widely considered an easier language to learn, making it a great place to start if you’re new to programming. This object-oriented language is also known for its versatility, with applications in scripting, development, and data analysis.
C/C++ is a popular language for system programming. C++, based on C, is also a common option among game developers. The two languages are quite similar, so it’s possible to learn both.
Scala is a high-level programming language that combines functional and object-oriented programming concepts. It was developed to address some of the shortcomings of Java.Java's shortcomings
Where do you want to work? What is your vision for your career? Software developers work in various industries, including software publishers, finance companies, insurance carriers, and computer systems design organisations.
You might work in health care, engineering, manufacturing, or elsewhere. Many software developers work in a traditional office, while others leverage opportunities to work for an agency or work remotely. Having a good sense of what you want from your job can help you successfully navigate your path.
For example, if you want to work in health care, you may need to build industry knowledge and skills around data privacy laws and how patient records are stored and accessed.
Expert tip
'Always be thinking about what project you'd be most passionate about a year from now,' says Eric Hartzog, a software engineer at Meta. 'This helps keep consideration on longer-term professional goals beyond the immediate tasks on hand.'
Over 65 percent of developers surveyed in the Stack Overflow 2021 Developers Survey hold a bachelor’s degree or higher [1]. While you don’t always need a degree to find a job in software development, earning one can help you build technical skills and open more job opportunities. As you research majors, consider those with an emphasis on development skills, like software engineering, computer science, or information technology.
If you have an idea of the industry in which you’d like to work, consider earning a minor to start building industry expertise.
Experience what earning your degree online with Introduction to Computer Programming from the University of London is like. This open course gives you an idea of what the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science is about. Plus, the degree programme allows you to specialise in web and mobile development.
Whether you opt for formal education or take a self-taught track, you need to devote time to working with programming languages and trying your hand at development. It's the key to thoroughly understanding the development process, which will help you become a more productive, efficient, and accurate professional.
If you are passionate about app design, you could develop your skills by building mobile apps. If you'd instead work on the infrastructure of computers and servers, you might specialise as a DevOps engineer instead. There are many areas in which you can use your skills as a software developer. You can use your skills as a software developer in many places.
Expert tip
'If you're interested in starting a side project, think about an application that relates to your hobbies and passions—it's easiest to motivate yourself to work on things that you enjoy,' says Katie Van Dyk, a software engineer at Meta. 'I also recommend outlining what specific tech or skills you want to learn and designing your project around these.'
To practice her skills, Van Dyk created a central place to house all the menus for eateries around her college campus. 'This project was relevant to my daily routine and involved building a UI in React, which I was aiming to learn more about before my full-time role,' she recalls. 'It was a great experience to put on my resume and discuss in interviews!'
Need some guidance as you practice? You can complete these Guided Projects in two hours or less (no software downloads required) while completing projects for your developer portfolio:
Docker Essentials & Building a Containerized Web Application
As you practice programming and build applications, compile them into a portfolio. Having a portfolio of your best work demonstrates to potential employers that you can use the skills on your resume in the real world. At a minimum, your portfolio should contain:
Short biography
Contact information
Relevant skills
Link to your resume
Accolades or awards
Professional and personal projects
As you gain more experience, curate your portfolio to show off only your best work. Be sure to include projects where you’ve used technologies that align with the jobs you’re applying for.
You can host your portfolio on your domain (a way to show off your web development skills) or on a free hosting site like GitHub or GitLab.
Beyond programming languages, it helps to have experience working with other tools that software developers commonly use. Examples include:
SQL, a language used to power database engines
Tools like Git and Mercurial SCM, two source control systems often used in software development
Integrated development environments, which enable the writing, modification, running, and debugging of development code
As a software developer, you will give others instructions while working on projects. You'll also have to explain how things work and answer questions clients and supervisors may have.
'Communication is the most important skill in this role. We work with many people to build features,' says Laila Rizvi, a Meta software engineer. 'And even when we build features alone, we need to build for a diverse audience.'
In addition to excellent communication skills, developers should be creative, detail-oriented, and have stellar problem-solving skills.
Certifications can help validate your skills for potential employers and demonstrate your proficiency, which can be helpful if you don’t have much work experience. For example, the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ certification is a good starting point to help you determine whether a career in information technology (IT) is right for you. From there, consider certifications in data security, cloud computing, or data management.
Peruse job listings for positions you’d like to apply for to see what certifications are commonly required or requested.
If you don't already have one, now's the time to create a competitive resume. It should demonstrate your career progression and the experience that fits the role you're trying to land. Customise it to highlight the projects and experiences that best fit what each employer is looking for, and review it to ensure it’s error-free.
If you’re considering a career as a software developer, you can get started on Coursera in several ways. Develop in-demand skills and learn from industry professionals at your own pace with a Professional Certificate like IBM Full Stack Software Developer Professional Certificate.
