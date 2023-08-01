SQL Developer Salary Guide: What to Expect in 2024

Learn the average salary of an SQL developer in India, how to get started in the industry, and factors that affect salary, like location and experience.
SQL stands for Structured Query Language and is sometimes pronounced 'sequel.' This language is used to communicate with a database and is an essential tool for data professionals.
If you’re interested in becoming an SQL developer or getting into data science or analysis, then SQL is the language to know.
As a SQL developer, you’d work in the tech industry, where salaries are generally high. Here’s what to expect if you decide to pursue this career.
An SQL developer is an information technology (IT) professional who designs, creates, and manages databases or applications using SQL programming language.
SQL is a tool used to extract and organise large amounts of data (big data) stored in databases to analyze them. Just like you would use English or another language to speak to a friend or family member, SQL is the language that allows you to communicate with and perform functions on databases to extract data you need.
To manage all the data and make it useful for businesses, SQL developers build and test databases that store the information, making sure they’re running correctly and troubleshooting whenever necessary. Developers update and delete data as needed by a particular application.
Typical projects for an SQL developer include inventory management or hospital records management. For example, you would be responsible for controlling the stock for products in a warehouse, so you’d need to manage inventory levels, reduce insurance costs, and keep reserve stock on hand, all by using SQL for database management.
SQL developers, like many roles in the tech industry, have the potential to earn a high salary. According to Glassdoor, developers can typically make an average annual base salary of ₹5,09,000 in India [1]. As a SQL developer, your salary might be affected by your location, experience, or industry.
It can be fun to learn something new, and SQL can introduce you to the world of data management. In the Introduction to Relational Database and SQL guided project, you’ll gain hands-on experience working with a relational database in just one hour.
Salaries can vary depending on the location of your company. Generally, cities with higher costs of living tend to pay higher salaries. But with many tech companies prioritising remote work, salaries may be determined by an employee’s location rather than the company’s. Here is a list of SQL developer salaries in various cities in India, according to Glassdoor:
Ahmedabad: ₹5,26,079
Bengaluru: ₹5,20,423
Chennai: ₹3,78,707
Delhi: ₹4,60,917
Noida: ₹4,44,257
Hyderabad: ₹4,72,158
Mumbai: ₹4,60,288
Pune: ₹4,59,263
While you don’t necessarily need a bachelor’s degree to become an SQL developer, most SQL developers in India complete a degree or certification programme. Often, SQL developers study computer science, information technology, engineering, or business.
If you have a master’s degree or a professional certificate, you may be able to negotiate a higher salary and gain access to organisations or industries that pay more.
As in many other jobs, the longer you work as an SQL developer, the more you can expect to earn. Senior SQL developers with five or more years of experience will earn more, which can vary depending on your industry.
SQL developers who begin at an entry-level position may grow into senior SQL development positions. An SQL developer can also become a database administrator or business intelligence (BI) developer and grow into a manager, architect, or engineer. Here are the base salaries for a range of related titles, according to Glassdoor:
Database administrator: ₹7,00,000
Business intelligence developer: ₹7,00,000
Database administration (DBA) manager: ₹23L
Information technology (IT) manager: ₹12L
Database engineer: ₹7,08,818
Database architect: ₹23L
Business intelligence analyst: ₹7,55,777
Data scientist: ₹12L
To become an SQL developer, you’ll need to be an expert in these skills:
Relational database: Use the database to manage large amounts of data and design logical models of relational databases.
SQL programming language: Use SQL to control and manipulate databases, enabling the creation of complex queries using tables and variables, and delivering dynamic reporting solutions.
SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS): Use ETL (“extract, transform, load”) tools to integrate data from unique sources and save all the data in another platform so you can clean and manage it. Develop SSIS solutions that apply to business units across an organisation.
Analytical skills: SQL developers need analytical skills to understand the organisation’s needs and requirements, and then design software solutions that suit those needs.
SQL is an essential tool for data analytics. For a more in-depth look at key analytical skills such as data analysis and visualisation, and tools like spreadsheets, SQL, R programming, and Tableau, consider a Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate.
With no prior education or experience required, this professional certificate can help you learn new job skills in six months with a ten-hour weekly commitment. This study path of eight courses can help you prepare for careers such as junior data analyst, associate data analyst, junior data scientist, finance analyst, or health care analyst.
