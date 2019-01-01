Professor
TürkçeAygül Akyüz halen Koç Üniversitesi Hemşirelik Yüksekokulu’nda Profesör olarak görev yapmaktadır. Öğretim üyeliğinin yanı sıra, 2013 yılından itibaren Direktör Yardımcılığı görevini de yürütmektedir. Akyüz 1990 yılında GATA Hemşirelik Yüksek Okulu’ndan Lisans, 1996 yılında GATA Sağlık Bilimleri Enstitüsü Kadın Sağlığı ve Hastalıkları Hemşireliği alanında Yüksek Lisans ve 2001 yılında yine aynı Enstitü ve alanda Doktora ünvanı almıştır. Profesör Akyüz daha önce de GATA Hemşirelik Yüksek Okulu Müdür Yardımcılığı, Hemşirelik Bölüm Başkanlığı, Cerrahi Hastalıklar Hemşireliği ABD Başkanlığı, Kadın Sağlığı ve Hastalıkları Hemşireliği BD Başkanlığı gibi idari görevlerde de bulunmuştur.
Aygül AKYÜZ’ün 36’i uluslararası indekslerce taranan dergilerde olmak üzere 40’ın üzerinde uluslararası ve çok sayıda ulusal makalesi bulunmaktadır. Dokuz ulusal kitapta bölüm yazarlığı bulunmaktadır. Aygül Akyüz bugüne kadar 5 Yüksek Lisans, 7 Doktora tezi yönetmiştir. Halihazırda 3 Yüksek Lisans Tez danışmanlığını da sürdürmektedir. Üzerinde çalıştığı araştırma konuları, infertilite hemşireliği, jinekolojik onkoloji erken tanı ve taramalar, sağlığı koruma ve geliştirme, üreme sağlığı, hemşirelik eğitimi ve müfredat geliştirme, metodolojik araştırmalar ile hastalığa özel sigara bıraktırma çalışmalarıdır.
Akademik yayınları listesine buradan erişebilirsiniz.
EnglishAygul Akyuz, PhD, RN works as a professor at the School of Nursing, Koç University. In addition to her full-time faculty position, she is also the Associate Director of the same department.
Professor Akyuz received her bachelor’s at the School of Nursing , GMMA (Gulhane Military Medical Academy) in 1990, her master’s in Gynecology and Obstetrics Nursing at the Institue of Health Sciences, GMAA in 1996, and her doctorate in the same field and from the same institute in 2001.
She also served as the Associate Director of the School of Nursing, Chair of the Surgical Diseases Nursing Department, Head of the Gynecology and Obstretrics Nursing Program in GMMA.
Having published over 50 articles, 36 of which are indexed in internationally renowned peer-reviewed journal databases, Professor Akyuz has also contributed 9 chapters to various national books on nursing. Her most cited publications are “Living with gynecologic cancer: Experience of women and their partners” Journal of Nursing Scholarship. 40(3):241-247; 2008 and “Health belief model scale for cervical cancer and pap smear test: psychometric testing” Journal of Advanced Nursing, 67(2); 428-437, 2011.
Professor Akyuz teaches graduate and undergraduate courses, and so far, has supervised 5 master’s theses and 7 doctoral dissertations. Among her research interests are infertility nursing, early diagnosis and screening of gynecological cancer, health promotion, and nursing education and curriculum development. She has participated in several projects both at national and international levels, on reproductive health. She is currently working on a project entitled “Building Capacity for Illness-Specific Tobacco Cessation among Nurses and Clinical Psychologists in Turkey”.
Professor Akyuz has received 4 international and 4 national awards for her scientific contrubitions.
Click here for the full list of her publications.