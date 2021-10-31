Profile

Abdelrahman Tarek Hafez

Senior System Engineer

Bio

Abdelrahman Tarek Hafez started his career as a System Engineer. Since that time he has improved his technical skills at many companies. He has a bachelor degree of computer science from “Arab Academy for Science and Technology and Maritime Transport” in Cairo, Egypt. He received his B.Sc. degrees and learned team-oriented, project-based software engineering courses, including several offerings of software process and product management. His research in software engineering focuses on analyzing the root causes of problems in the structure, behavior, and management of complex software systems.

Courses

Microsoft Excel إنشاء جدول اجتماع باستخدام

كيفية استخدام ال SQL مع قواعد البيانات الكبيرة

bash shell و أساسيات ال scripting فى Linux

Microsoft Excel مقدمة إلى تحليل البيانات باستخدام

Microsoft Excel إنشاء أداه تعقب لإدارة المشاريع باستخدام

Microsoft Excel إنشاء متعقب جدولة المهام باستخدام

Microsoft Excel التنسيق المخصص والشرطي في

ANGULAR تأسيس موقع لسيرتي الذاتية ب

SQL تأكيد صحة البيانات فى

إداره مستخدمي Linux وصلاحيات الملف (Access Control List (ACL

Python في Pygame تصميم و تطوير لعبة العقبات باستخدام

MySQL تكنولوجيا المعلومات مع

Linux تكنولوجيا المعلومات مع

Design and Develop an Obstacles Game using Pygame in Python

مقدمة إلي Bash shell & Linux processes & Job scheduling

إنشاء المخططات و لوحات المعلومات باستخدام Microsoft Excel

معالجة الملفات والمجلدات بإستخدام Linux لمهندسي الكمبيوتر

Managing Linux users & Access Control List file permissions

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder