Abdelrahman Tarek Hafez started his career as a System Engineer. Since that time he has improved his technical skills at many companies. He has a bachelor degree of computer science from “Arab Academy for Science and Technology and Maritime Transport” in Cairo, Egypt. He received his B.Sc. degrees and learned team-oriented, project-based software engineering courses, including several offerings of software process and product management. His research in software engineering focuses on analyzing the root causes of problems in the structure, behavior, and management of complex software systems.