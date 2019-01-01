From the first day, I started my professional career, Innovation and creativity is my passion. Ever since my graduation, I have been actively involved in different training and development organizations and Participated in many training and development projects as a trainer, Training executive. In addition to my experience in tourism & hospitality management training and career development. All this Enormous experience collaborated to make my ultimate goal and have the chance to build up a successful line of career and provide real value that gives an actual impact on youth and graduates in their career developing journey.