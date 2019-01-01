Profile

Dr. Ebrahim Afsah

Associate Professor

Bio

Dr. Ebrahim Afsah is an Associate Professor of Public International Law at the Faculty of Law, University of Copenhagen. He has been educated at the School of Oriental and African Studies, London; Trinity College Dublin; the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University; and the Max Planck Institute of Comparative Public Law and International Law, Heidelberg. Prior to joining the faculty in Copenhagen, he has served for a decade as a legal expert for a large number of international organisations on administrative reform, public and constitutional law, and state-building. His research interests include general international law, comparative constitutional law, international relations theory, administrative law, and Islamic law.

Courses

Constitutional Struggles in the Muslim World

After the Arab Spring – Democratic Aspirations and State Failure

