Alberto Alemanno
is Jean Monnet Professor of Law and Risk Regulation at
HEC Paris
, where he teaches at both undergraduate and master level (MBA) as well as in executive education programmes all over the world. He is also Global Clinical Professor at New York School of Law, where he directs the
HEC-NYU Regulatory Policy Clinic
. Before entering academia, he clerked at the Court of Justice of the European Union and qualified as an attorney at law in New York. He is the founder and CEO of
www.eLabEurope.eu
, a civic start up aimed at lobbying for the public interest.
Educated at Harvard Law School, the College of Europe and Bocconi University,
Alberto
combines an expertise in EU law and policy, and risk regulation with an interest in global health policy. Among his books are
Trade in Food - Regulatory and Judicial Approaches in the EC and the WTO
(Cameron May, 2007),
Governing Disasters - The Challenges of Emergency Risk Regulation
(Edward Elgar, 2011),
Better Business Regulation in a Risk Society
(Springer, 2012),
Foundations of EU Food Law & Policy
(Ashgate, 2013) and the forthcoming Regulating Lifestyle - Europe, Alcohol, Tobacco and Unhealthy Diets (Cambridge University Press, 2014) and Nudge and the Law (Hart Publishing, 2015).
Alberto
received the prestigious
Chauncey Starr Award
from the Society for Risk Analysis (
SRA
) in 2011 for outstanding achievement by a young risk analyst in science and public policy who shows exceptional promise for continued contributions to risk analysis. He was one of the finalists of the
HEC Teaching Innovation Award
in 2009 and the winner of the
2012 Outstanding Teacher Award
from the University of St Gallen MBL Program.
You can contact him on twitter at @alemannoEU or by email at alemanno@hec.fr
Check also Alemanno's civic start up
www.eLabEurope.eu