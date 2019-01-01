Profile

Dr. Ashish Dikshit, PHD

Professor, Center Head and HOD, Lakshmish Academy-SJ & Bangalore

Bio

I am Dr. Ashish Dikshit , founder of Lakshmish Academy in 2001 with the belief of providing high quality in depth courses on advanced mathematics, physics & technology, available at an affordable price. We strive to serve & change lives by our teaching. We have a bunch of Instructors who are super specialized & doctorate (PHD) in mathematics, physics & data sciences to create specialized content for you. We have experience in teaching our subjects for over 2 decades now. We have helped hundreds of people become champions in the subjects and enabled them to change their lives. Our graduates work at companies like Google, Cisco, and Facebook and a few junior students at Ivy League. The whole effort is for the betterment of students and knowledge sharing. We have been hired to impart the best mathematics, science technical training's by the top notch universities & also companies like GE, Cisco, HP, J P Morgan Chase and Flipkart. We have now focused our time on bringing our classroom teaching experience to an online environment. Join us in this amazing adventure!

Courses

Play with Graphs using Wolfram Mathematica

Manipulating basic laws of mechanics using wolfram notebook

Explore Einstein's theories of Relativity using Wolfram

Exploring fluid mechanics using Wolfram notebook

Analyzing Thermodynamics Processes using Wolfram notebook

Scatter Plot for Data Scientists & Big Data Analysts-Visuals

Linear SVM Classification(Soft Margin) -using Scikit Learn

Manipulate Coulomb's Law Concepts using Wolfram notebook

Exploring concepts of Optics using Wolfram notebook

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder