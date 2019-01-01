Dr. Jann Balmer serves as the Director for Continuing Medical Education (CME) of the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Under her leadership, the Office of CME demonstrated significant growth in meeting the educational needs of physicians, healthcare professionals and teams. Dr. Balmer provided the strategic direction for the creation of the CE unit and serves as the Co-Lead Nurse Planner for the School of Nursing. She holds faculty appointments in the School of Medicine and Nursing. As a nurse leading continuing medical education (CME), Dr. Balmer has consistently leveraged her expertise to incorporate priorities for collaborative interprofessional care, addressing challenges faced by clinicians and healthcare teams. She led the transformation of a professional membership organization’s mission for CE professionals from CME to interprofessional continuing education (IPCE) and developed national competencies for CE professionals. Dr. Balmer launched multiple innovative CE initiatives addressing population health issues- such as cardiovascular disease, smoking cessation, congenital heart disease, newborn screening, and breastfeeding that have been implemented both nationally and internationally. Dr. Balmer currently serves on the Commission for Accreditation for the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). She was inducted as a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing in 2017 and as a Fellow in the National Academies of Practice in 2019. She served as the President, Past President and Board Member of the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions (formerly Alliance for CME) from 2005 -2012. Dr. Balmer received the Distinguished Service Award from the Alliance for CE in the Health Professions in 2014. Dr. Balmer represented the Alliance as a Co-Chairman for the 1st China International Conference on Continuing Medical Education. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Global Alliance for CME, and as the Chair of the Program Committee.