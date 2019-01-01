Profile

    Hi! I'm Carma Baughman. I have just over 20 years experience in the IT and Creative fields. I started out in the programming world, was introduced to the web and never looked back! I've spent most of the 20 years creating and developing websites, as well as expanding my Creative skills. I am very familiar with a number of different image-editing programs and video editing software. I enjoy the ever-changing world of technology and creativity. When I am not in front of my computer, I love to be outdoors. This includes camping, hiking, and bicycling. I love to travel and have explored parts of Europe, South Korea, Hong Kong, China and Africa. My husband and I lived in Mexico the last two winters and look forward to similar type of adventures in the future. One of my favorite pastimes is reading with a warm cup of spiced chai nearby!

    Easing the Transition to GIMP for Photoshop Users

    Digging Deeper into Audience Reports in Google Analytics

    Getting Started in GIMP

    Custom Reports in Google Analytics

    Analyze Website Visitors with Google Analytics Segments

    Getting Started in Google Analytics

    How to Make Image Editing Selections in GIMP

