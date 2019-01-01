Profile

Chad Dechow

Associate Professor of Dairy Cattle Genetics

    Bio

    Dr. Chad Dechow is an associate professor of dairy cattle genetics at The Pennsylvania State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences. Dr. Dechow is a native of New York State and grew up on a small dairy farm that milked Holsteins and a few Brown Swiss. He has degrees from Morrisville State (A.A.S.), Cornell University (B.S.), Penn State (M.S.) and the University of Tennessee (Ph.D.). Chad's general research interest is the development of genetic selection strategies to improve productive efficiency while maintaining high levels of cow health and fertility. His lab is working toward the development of novel traits such as feed utilization, telomere assessment, DNA methylation, and fatty acid profiles. Dr. Dechow has teaching responsibilities in the areas of animal genetics, dairy cattle selection, dairy herd management and the use of dairy management software. He also co-advises Penn State’s Dairy Science Club and is the coach of Pennsylvania’s 4-H Dairy Judging team.

    Courses

    Dairy Production and Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder