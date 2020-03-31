Profile

    I am an R enthusiast, hiker, and amateur astronomer. My favorite hike is located in Mt. Rainier National Park, my favorite Deep Sky Object is Alberio, and my favorite R package is dplyr (since I use it everyday). I also have a dog named Coog (Lllasa Apso). I work as a Data Analyst/Financial Analyst for a Metals Co. located in Seattle, WA. I have been in my current position for 5 years. I work in SQL, R, R Shiny, QGIS, and Python. Because I have traveled the roads you are on I will prove to be an asset. I will add value to your programming repertoire and speed up your learning by steering you away from the potholes that so often plague the new to intermediate programmer/analyst. My projects are personable and fun. I will walk you through multiple examples and use cases. We will also get to know each other through the process. Take a Project and see for yourself the power of Coursera coupled with the Rhyme Interface.

    Predict Ideal Diamonds over Good Diamonds using a Random Forest using R

    Build Data Analysis tools using R and DPLYR

    Machine Learning: Predict Poisonous Mushrooms using a Random Forest Model and the FFTrees Package in R

    Stock Analysis: Create a Buy Signal Filter using R and the Quantmod Package

    Analyze Stock Data using R and Quantmod Package

    Build Data Analysis and Transformation Skills in R using DPLYR

    Create a Buy Signal using RSI in R with the Quantmod Package

    Create Technical Stock Charts Using R and Quantmod

    Machine Learning: Predict Numbers from Handwritten Digits using a Neural Network, Keras, and R

    Predict Gas Guzzlers using a Neural Net Model on the MPG Data Set

    Predict Diabetes with a Random Forest using R

