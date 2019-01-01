Profile

Cláudia Hilsdorf Rocha

PhD in Applied Linguistics

Bio

I majored in English Language and Literature from the Catholic University of São Paulo (1987), have got an MA in Applied Linguistics from University of Campinas (2006) and a PhD in Applied Linguistics from the same Institution (2010). I carried out postdoctoral research between 2011 and 2013 at University of São Paulo and was a visiting Professor at the University of Manitoba (Canada) from January 21st to February 20th, 2013. I have been working as Professor at the Applied Linguistics Department of the University of Campinas since July 2013. Before that I worked as a Language Professor at the Language Teaching Center of the University of Campinas, and as a language teacher for over 15 years in different institutions. My field of expertise is Applied Linguistics and my fields of interest are Foreign language teaching and learning, Educational technology, Teacher Education, Multiliteracies, Critical literacy.

Courses

Pluralidades em Português Brasileiro

