Profile

Cristian Felix

PhD. Candidate

      Bio

      Cristian Felix is a Ph.D. Candidate in the Computer Science and Engineering department at NYU Tandon School of Engineering. He has assisted in courses on visualization for the last 4 years. Before his Ph.D., Felix worked in the industry for 12 years working with networks, databases and software development. Felix research focuses on the creation of visual systems that allow users to explore large text collections through interactive visualizations. He has publications in top visualization conferences and also was the winner of the VisualizeChange challenge promoted by United Nations.

      Courses

      Information Visualization: Advanced Techniques

      Information Visualization: Foundations

      Information Visualization: Programming with D3.js

      Information Visualization: Applied Perception

