Professor Deepak Jena is an assistant professor in the strategy area. His research focus is in the area of innovation management and corporate strategy. Broadly, he studied the link between firms’ innovation efforts and competitive advantage. He also investigates why and in what manner firms use a mix of corporate development activities (e.g., alliance, acquisitions, and divestitures) to alter their product- and geographical-market scope. At ISB, he teaches electives in strategic innovation management and growth strategy. Prior to his PhD, he worked several years in the industry (with Deloitte, TCS, LG Electronics and WNS Global services) primarily in the area of business and corporate strategy.