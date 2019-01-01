Profile

Jukka Pekka Matinlinna

Professor in Dental Materials Science, Head of Unit

Bio

Jukka was born and educated in Finland. He began his academic and research journey in dental materials at the University of Turku in Finland, working with Professor Pekka Vallittu. After Netherlands (U Groningen) and Norway (Nordic Institute of Dental Materials, NIOM), he began his journey at the University of Hong kong when he assumed professorship in Dental Materials Science in Oct 2008. Jukka has a keen interest in dental materials and biomaterials research and runs a range of research projects including adhesive dentistry, silane chemistry applications in biomaterials, ceramic materials in particular zirconia in dentistry and dental technology. He is also active in dental education programs. He published a textbook “Handbook of Oral Biomaterials” in 2014 and he is currently Discipline Coordinator of Applied Oral Sciences and Postgraduate Programme Director of the Faculty of Dentistry at HKU.

Courses

Materials in Oral Health

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder