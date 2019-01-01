Jukka was born and educated in Finland. He began his academic and research journey in dental materials at the University of Turku in Finland, working with Professor Pekka Vallittu. After Netherlands (U Groningen) and Norway (Nordic Institute of Dental Materials, NIOM), he began his journey at the University of Hong kong when he assumed professorship in Dental Materials Science in Oct 2008. Jukka has a keen interest in dental materials and biomaterials research and runs a range of research projects including adhesive dentistry, silane chemistry applications in biomaterials, ceramic materials in particular zirconia in dentistry and dental technology. He is also active in dental education programs. He published a textbook “Handbook of Oral Biomaterials” in 2014 and he is currently Discipline Coordinator of Applied Oral Sciences and Postgraduate Programme Director of the Faculty of Dentistry at HKU.