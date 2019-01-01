Full Professor of History of Architecture at Politecnico di Milano, Federico Bucci is Rector’s Delegate for Cultural Policy, Vice-Rector of Mantova Campus and UNESCO Chair’s Architectural Preservation and Planning in World Heritage Cities Chairholder. He is President of the Italian Association of the Architectural Historians. He has been Visiting Professor at Texas A&M University, at the Architecture Institute of Moscow, at Universidad de Los Andes (Venezuela), at Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, at Universidad CEU-San Pablo in Madrid, at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, at Polytechnic in Athens, at ETSAB in Barcelona, at Tongji University in Shanghai and at the University of Adelaide. He has been member of American Society of Architectural Historians and Visiting Researcher at the Canadian Centre for Architecture di Montreal. He curated exhibitions about contemporary architecture such as ZERO GRAVITY and SENZA PERICOLO at Triennale in Milano. He collaborated with the magazines “Domus”, “Rassegna”, “L’architettura. Cronache e storia” and is currently member of the editorial staff of “Casabella”.