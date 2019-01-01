Gabriele Jacobs is Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Culture at the Erasmus School of Social and Behavioural Sciences. She is since January 2020 dean of the Erasmus University College. Next to presenting her work at international conferences, Gabriele publishes in a wide range of academic journals in organisational behaviour and management and also in journals with an applied focus especially in the field of safety and security. Her research interests include (cultural aspects of) organisational change, justice, identity, leadership and methodology. She is involved as coordinator and partner in several EU-projects in the field of safety and security. Next to this she coordinates and conducts national research projects focusing e.g. on the Dutch police reform and complaint procedures concerning policing. Between 2017 and 2019 she coordinated the Erasmus+ Knowledge Alliance on "International Security Management", which aims at creating sustainable and concrete resources and structures to foster international security collaborations and developed an Executive Master in “International Security Management” at the Sheffield Hallam University.