Profile

Gabriele Jacobs

Prof. Dr.

    Bio

    Gabriele Jacobs is Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Culture at the Erasmus School of Social and Behavioural Sciences. She is since January 2020 dean of the Erasmus University College. Next to presenting her work at international conferences, Gabriele publishes in a wide range of academic journals in organisational behaviour and management and also in journals with an applied focus especially in the field of safety and security. Her research interests include (cultural aspects of) organisational change, justice, identity, leadership and methodology. She is involved as coordinator and partner in several EU-projects in the field of safety and security. Next to this she coordinates and conducts national research projects focusing e.g. on the Dutch police reform and complaint procedures concerning policing. Between 2017 and 2019 she coordinated the Erasmus+ Knowledge Alliance on "International Security Management", which aims at creating sustainable and concrete resources and structures to foster international security collaborations and developed an Executive Master in “International Security Management” at the Sheffield Hallam University.

    Courses

    International Security Management

    Driving business towards the Sustainable Development Goals

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder