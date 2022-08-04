Gaspard Baye is a doctorate student at the Department of Computer and Information Science and a research assistant at the Cybersecurity Center at UMass Dartmouth. Before joining the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, he worked as an application security team lead, building 5+ secure software, securing 3+ fintech/banking infrastructures, and training 5000+ professionals on cybersecurity good practices in 10+ countries. His research focuses on applying Deep Learning algorithms to improve security operations by speeding up application and network vulnerability detections, management, and mitigations. He has published in reputable conferences and journals such as IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems, NeurIPS, and IEEE ISNCC, focusing on data privacy, API security, and intelligent transport systems. He advocates Free and OpenSource Software (FOSS), Reviewing and securing popular FOSS projects like Open Web Application Security Projects (OWASP) and OpenMined.