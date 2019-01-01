Bart van Heerikhuizen teaches Classical and Modern Sociology. He studied sociology at the University of Amsterdam and received his PhD from the same university in 1987. From 1998 to 2002 he was the chairman of the Dutch Sociological Association and he is currently the editor in chief of the Dutch sociology magazine, Sociology. Dr. Bart van Heerikhuizen is a more than experienced teacher. After more than 40 years he switched the lecture hall for a small studio with a camera. Passionately he explains why Classical Sociological Theory is still so important.