Profile

Bart van Heerikhuizen

Dr.

    Bio

    Bart van Heerikhuizen teaches Classical and Modern Sociology. He studied sociology at the University of Amsterdam and received his PhD from the same university in 1987. From 1998 to 2002 he was the chairman of the Dutch Sociological Association and he is currently the editor in chief of the Dutch sociology magazine, Sociology. Dr. Bart van Heerikhuizen is a more than experienced teacher. After more than 40 years he switched the lecture hall for a small studio with a camera. Passionately he explains why Classical Sociological Theory is still so important.

    Courses

    Classical Sociological Theory

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder