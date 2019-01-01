Industry Fellow
Dr Ian Faulconbridge has doctorate, masters, and bachelors degrees in engineering and an MBA in project management. He is a Fellow of Engineers Australia (FIEAust), a Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) in the electrical and aerospace colleges, and is a Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (RPEQ). He is also a Senior Member of IEEE (SMIEEE) and a member of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE).
Since 1990, he has held a number of engineering, project management and academic positions in the fields of avionics, simulation, radar, communications and information systems. He is the director of an engineering and project management consultancy and is an Industry Fellow with the School of Engineering and Information Technology, UNSW, in Canberra.
He is the author or co-author of a number of books covering project management, systems engineering, radar and avionics, and is the co-author of a book chapter covering the design of engineering educational programs. Additionally, he has written a number of academic papers, technical reports and professional papers covering a range of technical and management topics.