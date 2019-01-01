Profile

Dr Ian Faulconbridge

Industry Fellow

Bio

Dr Ian Faulconbridge has doctorate, masters, and bachelors degrees in engineering and an MBA in project management. He is a Fellow of Engineers Australia (FIEAust), a Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) in the electrical and aerospace colleges, and is a Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (RPEQ). He is also a Senior Member of IEEE (SMIEEE) and a member of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE).

Since 1990, he has held a number of engineering, project management and academic positions in the fields of avionics, simulation, radar, communications and information systems. He is the director of an engineering and project management consultancy and is an Industry Fellow with the School of Engineering and Information Technology, UNSW, in Canberra.

He is the author or co-author of a number of books covering project management, systems engineering, radar and avionics, and is the co-author of a book chapter covering the design of engineering educational programs. Additionally, he has written a number of academic papers, technical reports and professional papers covering a range of technical and management topics.

Courses

Introduction to Systems Engineering

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder