I am a hydrologist in the Hydrology and Climate group at the Department of Geography at the University of Zurich (http://www.geo.uzh.ch/h2k/). I study hydrological processes in hillslopes and small catchments and how they are affected by land use change. I obtained my PhD in 2004 from Oregon State University, and then worked at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (Lausanne, Switzerland), Simon Fraser University (Vancouver, Canada), and the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) before joining the University of Zurich. I am an editor of Water Resources Research.