I am a professional product designer with 3 years experience in Industrial and Furniture design as well as R&D. I graduated from the German University in Cairo, Product design major so I specialize in product development and Visualization. I worked in an internship for the UNHCR for a year coming up with products with refugees to represent their culture. I love to design with the intention of easing people's lives through design solutions, I also love to challenge myself and learn new skills to constantly improve who I am.