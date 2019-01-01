Jamila Sam is a senior lecturer and researcher at the Computer Science department of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne. She obtained her BSc in Computer Science at the university of Sciences and Technology in Algiers, Algeria, and her MS and PhD at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1990 and 1995 respectively. Her research interests lie in the fields of constraint satisfaction, automated reasoning , knowledge-based systems, intelligent decision support, global optimization and complexity.