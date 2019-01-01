Currently I am heading the group on Hydrology and Climate at the Department of Geography, University of Zurich (http://www.geo.uzh.ch/h2k/). I am generally interested in water and appreciate the opportunity to share this interest with others. I have obtained my PhD from Uppsala University in 1999 and have since then worked at Oregon State University, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and Stockholm University before moving to Switzerland. My main research interest is hydrological modelling at different scales in combination with experimental studies. Current research topics include the use of catchment models for land-use and climate change impact studies, runoff generation processes and topography, uncertainty analysis and risk assessment, the value of different types of data and the opportunities for citizen science in hydrology. I am also serving on the editorial boards of Hydrology and Earth System Sciences (HESS), WIRES-Water and Hydrology Research.