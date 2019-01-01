Profile

Dr. Jay Lemery, MD

Associate Professor

    Dr. Jay Lemery is an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and is Chief of the Section of Wilderness and Environmental Medicine. He is the immediate Past-President of the Wilderness Medical Society and is currently the EMS Medical Director for the United States Antarctic Program. Dr. Lemery has an academic expertise in the effects of cliamte change on human health and serves as a consultant for the Climate and Health Program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and sits on the Institute of Medicine's Roundtable on Environmental Health Sciences, Research, and Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and a past term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

    He is the Co-Editor of an upcoming text Global Climate Change and Human Heath (Jossey Bass), to press in 2015. From 2005-2012, he was the Director of Cornell Wilderness Medicine and a member of the Global Health Steering Committee at the Weill Cornell Medical College.

    Dr. Lemery was an Echols Scholar at the University of Virginia and received his MD from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. From 2003-04 he was chief resident in Emergency Medicine at NYU & Bellevue Hospitals. He also holds academic appointments at the Weill Cornell Medical College and the Harvard School of Public Health (FXB Center) where he is a Contributing Editor for its Journal Health and Human Rights and was Guest Editor for the June 2014 edition on ‘Climate Justice.’ He is affiliate faculty of the Colorado School of Public Health.

    Foundations for Global Health Responders

