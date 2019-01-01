Dr. h. c. Jean Zermatten was President and Dean of the juvenile Court of the Canton of Valais (Switzerland) since 1980 to 2005; he is also the Founder and Director of the International Institute for the Rights of the Child (IDE) in Sion/Switzerland (www.childsrights.org ) and has been Lecturer at the University of Fribourg (Arts Faculty, Social Work and Law Faculty). He has initiated and launched the MAS of Advanced studies in Children’s Rights, in collaboration with the University of Fribourg and the Institut Universitaire Kurt Bösch (now Center for Children’s Rights Studies, CCRS) and various academic DAS and CAS on children's rights issues for professionals. He is used to work in different continents, including in Africa and is Member of the WAN (West Africa Network for children on the move, with the International Social Service). He is Dr h.c. from the University of Fribourg. Member of the UN Committee for the Rights of the Child since 2005, Vice-Chair 2007-11, Chairperson 2011-2013.