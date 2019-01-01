Profile

Jean Zermatten

Dr. h. c.

Bio

Dr. h. c. Jean Zermatten was President and Dean of the juvenile Court of the Canton of Valais (Switzerland) since 1980 to 2005; he is also the Founder and Director of the International Institute for the Rights of the Child (IDE) in Sion/Switzerland (www.childsrights.org ) and has been Lecturer at the University of Fribourg (Arts Faculty, Social Work and Law Faculty). He has initiated and launched the MAS of Advanced studies in Children’s Rights, in collaboration with the University of Fribourg and the Institut Universitaire Kurt Bösch (now Center for Children’s Rights Studies, CCRS) and various academic DAS and CAS on children's rights issues for professionals. He is used to work in different continents, including in Africa and is Member of the WAN (West Africa Network for children on the move, with the International Social Service). He is Dr h.c. from the University of Fribourg. Member of the UN Committee for the Rights of the Child since 2005, Vice-Chair 2007-11, Chairperson 2011-2013.

Courses

Children's Human Rights - An Interdisciplinary Introduction

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder