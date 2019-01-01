Jeffrey Tzu Kwan Valino Koh has spent most of his life so far in Toronto, Canada but has managed to live, work and study in Sydney, Zurich, London, Rotterdam, Berlin, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo. As a practicing artist, Jeffrey has exhibited in venues such as the Barbican and Southbank Centre in London, United Kingdom, for festivals such as the Singapore Design Festival, and in galleries in Munster, Berlin, Vienna, Crete, Tokyo and other world-class venues. Recently he was an Associate Lecturer at UNSW, as well as a Peer of the Australia Council for the Arts. Currently he leads the National Gallery Singapore's UX strategy and design.