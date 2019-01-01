Jessen L. Hobson is a Professor of Accountancy, the Director of the University of Illinois-Deloitte Foundation Center for Business Analytics, the Co-Director of the Gies Behavioral Research Lab and the PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Faculty Fellow at the University of Illinois. He received his Ph.D. degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Jessen has B.S. and M.S. degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University and was an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He teaches graduate-level audit and data analytics. Jessen’s research examines how and why managers over-report their performance, how investors and auditors can detect that deception, and how investors use and misuse information. Jessen’s research has been published in the top journals in his field, including The Accounting Review and The Journal of Accounting Research.