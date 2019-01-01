Profile

Jessen Hobson

Professor of Accountancy

Bio

Jessen L. Hobson is a Professor of Accountancy, the Director of the University of Illinois-Deloitte Foundation Center for Business Analytics, the Co-Director of the Gies Behavioral Research Lab and the PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Faculty Fellow at the University of Illinois. He received his Ph.D. degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Jessen has B.S. and M.S. degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University and was an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He teaches graduate-level audit and data analytics. Jessen’s research examines how and why managers over-report their performance, how investors and auditors can detect that deception, and how investors use and misuse information. Jessen’s research has been published in the top journals in his field, including The Accounting Review and The Journal of Accounting Research.

Courses

Applying Data Analytics in Accounting

Machine Learning Algorithms with R in Business Analytics

Tools for Exploratory Data Analysis in Business

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder