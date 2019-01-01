Profile

Jim Rosenberg

Independent Consultant and Senior Advisor at NAS

    Jim Rosenberg is an independent consultant to mission-driven organizations and Senior Advisor at National Arts Strategies, with extensive experience in both commercial and nonprofit organizations. Jim was a Vice President with National Arts Strategies for over seven years working with arts and cultural leaders from around the world on leadership, innovation, marketing strategy, and digital initiatives. Previously, Jim worked on innovation, new product development, and process reengineering projects at venture-backed software companies, DFS Group (one of the world's largest retailers), PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and other commercial ventures.

    Jim has developed and taught seminars for arts and cultural leaders, facilitated team exercises with hundreds of cultural organizations in NAS seminars, and has been a speaker at events for national service organizations here in the US. Jim holds an M.B.A. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, and a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania.

    Leading Innovation in Arts and Culture

