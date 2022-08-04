Jordan McArthur is WhatMatters.com's Head of Community. He listens to OKR practitioners all over the world in order to help produce the most useful OKR resources possible. Jordan is a digital engagement strategist with a knack for motivating communities. He has been involved with some of entertainment’s most high-profile, recording-breaking crowdfunding campaigns. Jordan advises artists and organizations on the power of embracing communities, including work with The GRAMMY Educational Foundation, Warner Media and WGBH. With a background in marketing and producing, he often operates as a one-man content production agency.