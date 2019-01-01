John Seamon, Professor of Psychology Emeritus at Wesleyan University, received his B.S. from Columbia University and his Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He was a postdoctoral fellow at New York University and has taken sabbaticals at Yale University and Rockefeller University. Elected multiple times as Chair of Wesleyan’s Psychology Department, he was an Associate Editor of the journal Memory. His research has focused on understanding basic processes in human memory, including the use of technology to aid memory, exceptional memorizers, memory illusions and false memory, and implicit (nonconscious) memory. His most recent book is Memory and Movies: What Films Can Teach Us About Memory (MIT Press, August, 2015). John was awarded Wesleyan University’s Binswanger Prize for Excellence in Teaching in 2009. For a complete listing of his books, research interests, and journal articles, please see his website: http://jseamon.faculty.wesleyan.edu.