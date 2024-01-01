Jawahar Panchal

Professor

Bio

Jawahar Panchal is an instructor at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He teaches in Computer Science in the College of Computing, and in Finance in the Stuart School of Business, where he imparts knowledge on data mining and quantitative investment strategies. His expertise, honed across asset management and capital markets, is deeply rooted in mathematics and technology. Jawahar's experience spans both quantitative research and software development, offering a comprehensive understanding of the front and back office functionalities within these dynamic industries. Jawahar harbors a profound interest in physics, computer science, and electrical/computer engineering. He is completing his PhD research in artificial intelligence and machine learning

Courses - English

Data Preparation and Analysis

