Karen Wilkinson is the Director of The Tinkering Studio at the Exploratorium, San Francisco. Through her commitment to playful and inquisitive learning, she has helped shape the pedagogical approach of the Tinkering Studio; drawing upon a deep interest in “constructionism” and studio thinking. Her background is in education and technology, and she has been working in the museum field for over 20 years. The course was developed around a book she co-authored with Mike Petrich called The Art of Tinkering, highlighting makers and tinkerers in residence at the museum, working at the intersection of art, science and technology.

Tinkering Fundamentals: Circuits

Tinkering Fundamentals: Motion and Mechanisms

