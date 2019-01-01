Profile

Leah Louviere

Subject Matter Expert

    Bio

    Hi! My name is Leah Louviere, and I have 15-years experience working with Lean Six-Sigma. Originally from Colorado, I started working in process improvement through the Healthcare system Emergency Departments. I have worked in many different organizations through the years, and have had the pleasure of traveling to new States in the US. I am currently living in Germany, and love the new adventures Europe has to offer. I enjoy going on hikes with my family, mountain bike riding, fishing, and finding hidden restaurant gems. I am excited to join you in this journey as we learn together!

    Process Improvement: a Kaizen Event with Google Slides

