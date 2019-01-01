I want to live in a world where people can learn by doing in messy, unusual, and inventive ways, without fear of failure. Hoping to pull that off, as a Tinkering Content Developer I help design, prototype, and facilitate hands-on making activities for the Tinkering Studio. After 24 consecutive years of formal education culminating in a PhD in Behavioral Neuroscience, I finally discovered informal education, constructionism, and tinkering when I became a Field Trip Explainer at the Exploratorium; I haven’t missed academia since. In my work at the Tinkering Studio, I focus on developing, documenting, and sharing rich learning experiences, with the goal of creating a physical, cultural, and social space that is safe for trying out tentative ideas, not knowing the right answer, and developing the skill of posing—even more than solving—interesting problems. If we ever meet in person, ask me to do a magic trick for you.