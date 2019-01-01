A graduate of University of Cambridge in the U.K., Marieke Liem completed her PhD in Forensic Psychology from Utrecht University , the Netherlands. She has conducted research on homicide in various countries, and is currently chairing the European Homicide Research Group. Her research interests involve interpersonal violence, with specific research projects on domestic homicide, homicide by the mentally ill, homicide followed by suicide, the effects confinement on violent offenders, and international comparative research in lethal violence.