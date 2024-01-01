Profile

Marco A. R. Mello

Professor Associado

Bio

Imagine a world where ecological systems were a jigsaw puzzle, and the pieces were scattered across the vastness of data and ideas. This is where I come in. As a biologist with a Ph.D. in ecology and an alumnus of the Alexander von Humboldt-Stiftung, I work as an associate professor at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, where I specialize in ecological synthesis. My mission is to unveil the hidden assembly rules of ecological systems formed by species interactions. Bats have always been my main study model, although I also conduct research on many other organisms. My work is similar to that of a detective, piecing together the scattered fragments of information, connecting the dots between data and ideas, to reveal the big picture. But my work doesn't stop there. As an educator, I am dedicated to training young scientists and making scientific knowledge accessible to all.

Courses - Portuguese (Brazil)

Comunicação Oral

Redes Ecológicas

