Max Pumperla is a data scientist and engineer specialising in deep learning and its applications. He currently works as a deep learning engineer at Skymind and is a co-founder of aetros.com. Max is author and maintainer of several Python packages, including elephas, a distributed deep learning library using Spark. His open source footprint includes contributions to many popular machine learning libraries, such as keras, deeplearning4j, and hyperopt. He holds a PhD in algebraic geometry from the University of Hamburg.