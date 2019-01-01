Profile

Mercedes Paniccia

Collaboratrice scientifique

    Bio

    Mercedes Paniccia is Senior Research Associate at University of Geneva in the team of Professor Martin Pohl. She has done her studies in Physics at University of Rome “La Sapienza” in Italy, where she obtained a Master’s degree in Particle Physics presenting a thesis on search for the Higgs boson with the ATLAS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider. After graduation, she pursued her studies in AstroParticle Physics as a PhD student at University of Geneva, working in the space experiment AMS under the direction of Professor Martin Pohl. She obtained a PhD in Physics with a study on solar activity effects on cosmic-ray fluxes detected in near-Earth space by the prototype AMS detector. She contributed to the construction of the semiconductor detectors for the AMS Silicon Tracker, and to the calibration and the commissioning of the electromagnetic calorimeter of the same experiment. She has also worked on the detection of neutrino oscillations at the OPERA experiment in Italy. She is currently actively engaged in university teaching, while carrying on her research on cosmic rays with the AMS experiment.

    Courses

    Physique des particules - une introduction

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder